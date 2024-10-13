Gibson Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

