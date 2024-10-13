Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. 34,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

