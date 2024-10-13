General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.16.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,328,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in General Motors by 581.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.