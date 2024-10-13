Gelteq Pty Ltd (GELS) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

Gelteq Pty Ltd (GELS) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last year, Gelteq Pty Ltd generated $50,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $2.3 million. Gelteq Pty Ltd has a market cap of $47.2 million.

The Benchmark Company served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Gelteq Pty Ltd provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical and science-basedÂ company that is focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-basedÂ delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and other products. (Incorporated in Australia) A â€śwhite labelâ€ť gel-basedÂ delivery solution is where we produce a product that other companies rebrand as their own product. Our principal products are edible gels, which we refer to as gels, and their application in gel-basedÂ dosage forms. Our current product suite consists of multiple products that sit within five core verticalsÂ â€” pets, sports, pharmaceutical (pharma), over-the-counterÂ (OTC) and nutraceuticalÂ â€”Â all of which leverage our patent- pending multiple-ingredientÂ dosage forms, and which we expect to have a wide range of applications and consumers. We currently focus our efforts on out-licensingÂ our technology to companies to develop and create new products they can manufacture and sell within their established and researched markets, while we continue to manufacture our existing products under license (â€śwhite labelâ€ť).Â *Note: For the year that ended June 30, 2022, Gelteq Ltd. reported a net loss of US$2.29 million on revenue of about US$100,000, according to the prospectus. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Australian dollars) for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. *Note: For the year that ended June 30, 2023, Gelteq Ltd. reported a net loss of US$2.28 million on revenue of about US$50,000, according to the prospectus. (Note: The Benchmark Company was named the sole book-runner, replacing EF Hutton, in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 12, 2024.)Â (Note: Gelteq Ltd. is offering 1.3 million Class A ordinary shares at $5.00 to raise $6.5 million – the terms that it disclosed in its F-1 dated Aug. 30, 2022. This is a NASDAQ listing. Background: The Melbourne, Australia-based company filed confidential IPO documents on March 31, 2022.) “.

Gelteq Pty Ltd was founded in 2018 and has 8 employees. The company is located at Level 4 100 Albert Road South Melbourne VIC, 3025 Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 3 9087 3990 or on the web at http://www.gelteq.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Gelteq Pty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelteq Pty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.