Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.10 and its 200 day moving average is $212.11. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

