Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

