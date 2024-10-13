Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $521.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.29.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Gartner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IT opened at $521.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $524.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.34 and a 200 day moving average of $466.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.