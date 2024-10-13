Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 811 ($10.61). 144,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 420,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.50 ($10.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 840.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

