Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the September 15th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FRCEF stock remained flat at $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

