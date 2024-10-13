Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 187.9% from the September 15th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of FRCEF stock remained flat at $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
About Fletcher Building
