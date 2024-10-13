First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 97.8% in September

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $76.31.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

