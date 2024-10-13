First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 162.6% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 482,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $62.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
