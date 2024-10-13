First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 17,420 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,956 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,327,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

