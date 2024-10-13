Financial Analysis: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) versus Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $56.26 million 1.99 $12.24 million $2.12 9.67 California International Bank, N.A. $4.85 million 3.51 N/A N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 13.59% 9.20% 0.73% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.