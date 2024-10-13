Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $91.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00005691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00254765 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,915,781 coins and its circulating supply is 591,925,870 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. Filecoin has a current supply of 1,959,915,831 with 591,905,925 in circulation. The last known price of Filecoin is 3.59052792 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $97,710,956.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

