Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,538.0 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Fielmann Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Get Fielmann Group alerts:

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.