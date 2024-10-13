Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,538.0 days.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Fielmann Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.
About Fielmann Group
