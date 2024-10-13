Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FEIOF remained flat at C$21.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Feintool International has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$21.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.27.

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

