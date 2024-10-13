Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $37,460.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.