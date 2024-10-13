DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 125,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

