Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.40 and last traded at $125.25. Approximately 681,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,068,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.03.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.