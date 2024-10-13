dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $7,422.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9976543 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $17,822.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

