DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

DFI Retail Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

