Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $411.08 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

