DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006909 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,122.53 or 0.39990577 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

