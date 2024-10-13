Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $30.56 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.