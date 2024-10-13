Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DQ. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DQ opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 304,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

