Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading 85.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 85.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Cuentas Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $545,863.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
Cuentas Company Profile
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.
