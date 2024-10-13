Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 167.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Creative Medical Technology worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

CELZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 34,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,582. The company has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.28.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

