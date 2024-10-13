Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SABS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

