CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 465 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

EXC stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.