CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after buying an additional 435,229 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

