CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $3,444,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

PSEP opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

