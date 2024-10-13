Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $342.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.01.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

