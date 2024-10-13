Contrasting BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $92.80 million 1.59 $7.78 million $0.28 17.64 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.12 million 4.64 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 8.38% 12.28% 6.27% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for eGain and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Summary

eGain beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities. Femto Technologies Inc. is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

