Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Risk & Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 55 306 588 23 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million -$14.94 million -474.99 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $7.55 billion $173.04 million -24.48

Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions peers beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

