Compound Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.82 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.94 or 0.00071126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $394.80 million and $20.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,455.8769246 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.57434756 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $22,968,279.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

