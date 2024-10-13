COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of CMPS opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

