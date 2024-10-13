Comparing BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67 BW LPG 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $95.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than BW LPG.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $782.52 million 14.17 $216.80 million $1.69 59.76 BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MakeMyTrip and BW LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MakeMyTrip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BW LPG.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 26.11% 11.04% 7.11% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats BW LPG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.