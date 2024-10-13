Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Hits $62,844.92

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $385.97 million and $24.32 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for $62,844.92 or 1.00098160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00254685 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,142 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,274.54687963. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 62,556.89172007 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $45,438,848.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

