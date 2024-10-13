Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Hits $62,844.92

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $385.97 million and $24.32 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for $62,844.92 or 1.00098160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,142 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC
