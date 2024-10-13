ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Friday. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

