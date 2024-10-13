Citigroup Begins Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banc of California by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.