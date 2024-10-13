Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 108,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Cingulate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Price Performance
Shares of Cingulate stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 197,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $156.00.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
