Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $295.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $294.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CB. William Blair cut Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.37.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $286.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.72. Chubb has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $106,975,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.