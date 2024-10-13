CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Update

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

