CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Update

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
About CDT Environmental Technology Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CDT Environmental Technology Investment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.