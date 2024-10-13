Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

NYSE CTLT opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Catalent by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 444,084 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

