Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 12,430 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $105.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

