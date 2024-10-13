Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $23.90 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

