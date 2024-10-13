Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.41 billion and approximately $158.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.95 or 0.03920029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00045888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.