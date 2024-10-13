Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 4,593,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,583. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.