Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$179.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$169.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$175.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CNR opened at C$159.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.