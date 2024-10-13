Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HMY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.